OSK net profit rises to RM398.23m in FY2021, declares 4 sen dividend

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — OSK Holdings Bhd’s net profit widened to RM398.23 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (FY2021) from RM343.70 million last year, mainly derived from the financial services and investment holding as well as hospitality segments, but was offset by high raw material costs.

It said the capital financing division and share of profit of RHB Group contributed substantially to the increase in earnings, while the reopening of inter-districts and inter-state travels since October 2021 has led to higher room occupancy for all its operating hotels, thus reducing substantially its losses compared to a year ago.

Its revenue expanded to RM1.13 billion from RM1.09 billion.

The group has declared a single-tier final dividend of four sen per share, payable on May 13, 2022.

For the fourth quarter (Q4), OSK’s net profit eased to RM98.32 million from RM99.57 million due to lower contribution from property, construction and industries segments, which offset against better performance from financial services and investment holdings as well as hospitality segments.

The revenue declined to RM314.57 million in Q4 FY2021 from RM335.54 million in the same period last year.

Moving forward, the group expected its revenue to remain strong in the coming quarters, supported by unbilled property sales of RM900 million with nominal unsold completed stock as of December 31, 2021.

The group’s current land bank totals 800.47 hectares located across the Klang Valley, Sungai Petani, Butterworth, Kuantan, Seremban and Melbourne, Australia with an estimated effective gross development value (GDV) of RM14.7 billion.

‘The property development division will remain as a key contributor to the performance of the group for FY2022,” it said in a separate statement. — Bernama