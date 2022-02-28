Moody’s: Sanctions on Russia to have little impact on Asia-Pacific in terms of reduced trade

Although Russia has a large physical presence in the region, it is not a major trading partner with APAC countries, the research house said. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The direct impact on Asia-Pacific (APAC) of diminished trade with Russia would remain small if trade with the country becomes more difficult as sanctions on Russia proliferate, according to Moody Analytics.

Although Russia has a large physical presence in the region, it is not a major trading partner with APAC countries, the research house said.

“There is little reliance on exports to Russia and, with few exceptions, what reliance there is has not increased in recent years,” it said in a Feb 25 commentary titled “APAC’s direct trade with Russia”.

It noted that exports to Russia account for no more than one per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in any of the major APAC countries.

As for imports, Moody’s said no APAC economy is highly dependent on imports from Russia, which represent less than one per cent of nominal GDP for any of the major APAC countries.

“The greatest volatility of the value of imports from Russia has been in Singapore, where refined petroleum — with its volatile price — accounts for about 75 per cent of imports from Russia. And Singapore’s imports from Russia have never amounted to more than two per cent of all of its imports,” it added.

By far, the region’s largest exporter of goods to Russia is China, amounting to US$51 billion (US$1=RM4.20) in 2020, Moody’s said, citing the International Monetary Fund’s Direction of Trade Statistics. These were made up largely of computers, electronics and machinery — including mobile phones — and vehicle parts.

“Second-ranked South Korea exported US$6.9 billion the same year, followed closely by Japan with US$5.8 billion,” it said.

Moody’s said that exports to Russia are somewhat important for China, however, as it is also the largest importer within APAC of goods from Russia, with nearly 70 per cent of Russian imports comprising energy-related products, including crude oil, refined petroleum and coal briquettes.

Natural gas is a small import component, Moody’s said, noting that it is expected to rise with the recent agreement between China and Russia to expand pipeline capacity between the two countries.

Nevertheless, only two per cent of China’s total exports go to Russia.

Moody’s said while the direct impact of diminished trade is small for APAC, the indirect impact of longer-lasting global energy price inflation, due to a lingering risk premium on crude and refined energy products, will weigh on the region’s economy.

“And much of this will be felt through higher input costs for food production, which accounts for a larger share of household budgets in the region compared with Europe or North America,” it added. — Bernama