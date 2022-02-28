Hong Leong Financial’s Q2 net profit increases to RM559.49m

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021 went up to RM559.49 million compared with RM527.58 million in the same period in 2020.

Revenue, however, fell to RM1.54 billion from RM1.62 billion previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Hong Leong said the increase in the net profit was due to higher contribution from the commercial banking division.

President and chief executive officer Tan Kong Khoon the group continued to deliver positive performance across its operating businesses while navigating a challenging business environment and emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant that raised the level of uncertainty and its impact on Malaysia recovery momentum.

“With our increasing vaccination and booster rates, we anticipate the Malaysian economy will remain stable, supported by expansion in global demand, higher private sector expenditure amid improvements in the labour market, and continued accommodative policy support.

“The group shall remain vigilant and continue our strong focus on risk management with a view that Malaysia will be able to maintain a balanced approach to public health management while supporting economic growth in 2022,” he said. — Bernama