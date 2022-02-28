European stock markets sink at open

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt July 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Feb 28 — Europe’s stock markets opened sharply lower today after world powers imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on a higher alert.

In initial deals, London stocks lost 1.0 per cent, while Frankfurt and Paris each shed more than 2.0 per cent.

“The Russian invasion in Ukraine and the bigger sanctions imposed on Russia take a severe toll on market sentiment,” SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Sentiment was also slammed as Brent oil rebounded back above US$100 (RM419) per barrel, fanning fresh fears of soaring inflation, while the ruble collapsed in value. — AFP