UEM Sunrise optimistic about returning to black this year

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — UEM Sunrise Bhd is optimistic of returning to the black this year after posting losses in the last two years.

Chief executive officer Sufian Abdullah said the property developer had set a higher sales target of RM1.5 billion for 2022 against a gross development value (GDV) launch programme worth RM3.3 billion.

Of the GDV, the central region would contribute RM1.7 billion and the southern region RM810 million while RM796 million (A$250 million) would be from Australia, he said during the company’s financial year 2021 (FY2021) results briefing today.

UEM Sunrise yesterday announced that its net loss had narrowed to RM214.33 million in the financial year ended Dec 31, 2021, from RM277.28 million in the previous year. Property sales improved to RM1.5 billion from RM1.1 billion in 2020, exceeding its target of RM1.2 billion.

Sufian said the company’s return to profitability would be driven by a combination of asset monetisation, refocusing of revenue stream and sizeable unbilled sales coming in for the next three years.

“Our current priority is also to reinforce the products pipeline to ensure a resilient revenue stream in the coming years and also to be able to withstand any impediment to operation as experienced during the movement control order period.

“It is unlikely we would go through similar disruptive experience, but we want to be vigilant to have a healthy buffer in the pipeline. We want to have a continuous supply of products so that we can position appropriately to meet the market demand,” he said.

On the monetisation strategy, he said the company was expected to dispose of over RM300 million worth of land and other legacy assets such as car parks, small offices and unsold bungalow land sitting in its books.

He noted that the group currently had about 4,299.38 hectares (ha) of landbank — 94 per cent in Johor while the balance in the central region.

In the next three years, it will continue to focus both in the Klang Valley and southern regions.

“We are eyeing to develop and divest some parcels that would not be in line with our strategy,” he said.

As for the outlook of the real estate in the country, he said it was challenging given that there would be a lot of overhangs.

However, he believed that by positioning the right products at the right prices and in the right markets, there could still be a swift roll-out for the company’s development this year.

He said that the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC), which ended in December 2021, was not expected to be continued and it would somewhat impact UEM Sunrise’s property sales this year, but he foresaw the momentum picking up again towards the end of the second half of the year.

HOC contributed about 80 per cent of the company’s sales in FY2021, according to Hong Leong Investment Bank.

As for the southern region, Sufian said, Johor, in particular, was where the company owned close to 4,046.86ha of landbank and the company had had a thorough review of the landbank potential.

“We will continue with the township programme in Johor with a few ongoing concurrent projects, and have embarked on the master plan revision to enhance its value by having a clearer view on revenue stream as well as revising some land uses,” he shared.

Citing Puteri Harbour which “has lost its initial narrative drafted some 15 years ago, and to a larger extent, Iskandar Puteri”, Sufian said there was a need to revise some land uses of the master plan.

He noted that Johor was a challenging market whereby the valuation had been affected over the last two years and probably one of the few markets which did not enjoy the upside compared to any other state.

“We are fully aware of that, but despite that, we have observed a keen demand from the market on selected products,” he said. — Bernama