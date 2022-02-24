Petronas Chemicals records best results in FY2021, net profit jumps to RM7.34b

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PetChem) achieved its best financial performance in the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (FY2021), when its net profit soared to RM7.34 billion from RM1.63 billion in 2020, driven by the surge in petrochemical prices throughout the year.

Revenue jumped 60 per cent year-on-year to RM23.02 billion, supported by high plant utilisation of 93 per cent, despite several statutory turnaround and maintenance activities undertaken during the year.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at 92 sen against 20 sen in the previous year, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

For the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY2021, its net profit rose to RM2.06 billion compared with RM466.0 million a year earlier while revenue was higher at RM6.98 billion from RM3.84 billion previously.

In a statement today, PetChem said this marked its strongest quarterly performance since its incorporation and Bursa Malaysia listing in 2010.

Basic EPS was at 23 sen for the quarter compared with seven sen in the year-ago period. ― Bernama