Minister: Felcra to distribute RM272.75m in profits, 2021 total sees 200pc increase

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks at a media conference in Kuala Nerang September 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLUANG, Feb 24 — A total of 72,509 Felcra Berhad participants nationwide will be getting a final distribution of RM272.75 million in profits from consolidation and rehabilitation projects in 2021, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said this brings Felcra’s distributable profits for the year 2021 to RM475.2 million, an increase of almost 200 per cent compared to the RM159.086 million in 2020.

“The increase in oil palm prices has helped to generate more distributable profits although Felcra was among companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, this challenge did not prevent Felcra from stepping up efforts to optimise dividend returns to its participants,” he told a press conference after attending Felcra’s final distributable profit declaration and presentation ceremony here today.

Mahdzir said RM136.37 million would be distributed under the first phase of final distribution for 2021 tomorrow, which is two months earlier than usual, while the second-phase distribution totalling RM136.37 million would be given out in April.

Felcra had made a first interim distribution of RM76.22 million in August 2021 and second interim distribution of RM126.23 million in November.

A total of RM42.5 million in distributable profits from Felcra participant projects will benefit 8,853 participants in Johor.

Mahdzir said Felcra had also approved the implementation of the Village Amenity Project, especially for Johor Region participants. — Bernama