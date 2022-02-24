Hap Seng’s FY2021 net profit higher at RM900.43m

Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd’s net profit jumped to RM900.43 million in the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (FY2021) from RM750.18 million in the same period a year earlier, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd’s net profit jumped to RM900.43 million in the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (FY2021) from RM750.18 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue for the period also increased to RM6.01 billion from RM5.85 billion year-on-year.

For the fourth quarter, Hap Seng recorded a net profit of RM300.53 million compared to RM351.99 million a year earlier, mainly due to a reversal of certain deferred tax assets, while revenue went up to RM1.84 billion from RM1.72 billion due to higher revenue from the plantation, trading and building materials divisions.

“However, the increased was negated by lower revenue from the property, credit financing and automotive divisions,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Moving forward, Hap Seng said the group was cautiously optimistic of achieving satisfactory results for the financial year ending December 31, 2022 despite the challenging business environment and uncertainties in the domestic and global economies caused by the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama