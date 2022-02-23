Higher CPO, palm kernel prices boost Far East’s FY2021 net profit to RM164.27m

A worker shows oil palm fruits at a plantation in Kuala Selangor January 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Far East Holdings Bhd’s net profit rose to RM164.27 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (FY21) from RM97.98 million last year on the back of higher crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel (PK) prices.

The plantation firm also registered a firmer revenue of RM694.66 million in FY21 against RM669.05 million in FY20.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Far East said the solid performance was fuelled by the higher average CPO price, which climbed 59 per cent to RM4,321 per tonne 2021 versus RM2,719 per tonne in 2020, as well as average PK price which jumped 75 per cent to RM2,874 per tonne against RM1,640 per tonne last year.

Additionally, a higher share of profit from associated companies, which rose 98 per cent to RM33.59 million; higher fair value gain on the biological asset which surged 2,139 per cent to RM4.30 million; as well as fair value gain recognised on investment property of RM1 million also contributed to its performance.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q4 2021), Far East’s net profit improved to RM52.97 million from RM39.59 million in Q4 2020, while revenue advanced to RM227.54 million from RM206.88 million previously.

The company expected its financial result for 2022 would be similar to its performance in 2021, as fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production is forecasted to be stable this year.

“However, the group’s performance for the upcoming fiscal year would continue to be challenging due to the Covid-19 pandemic, rising operation costs, higher wages and labour shortages,” it said. — Bernama