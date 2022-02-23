CGS-CIMB Securities: Gamuda’s contract in Singapore shows ability to expand rail expertise overseas

At 12.30 pm today, Gamuda’s share price improved two sen to RM2.99, with 765,300 shares changing hands. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) contract secured by Gamuda Bhd in Singapore is viewed as a meaningful award that demonstrates the group’s ability to expand its rail expertise overseas, said CGS-CIMB Securities.

In a note today, it said overseas rail contract margins were typically lower than the 10 per cent to 15 per cent pre-tax margin range for Gamuda’s MRT project in the Klang Valley, given the more competitive tender process.

“Although we estimate the project will contribute RM6 million to RM11 million in net profit or one to two per cent of the financial year 2022 (FY2022) and FY2023 earnings per share, it is still a meaningful award,” it said in a note today.

Gamuda’s Singapore joint venture, comprising Gamuda Bhd Singapore Branch and Wai Fong Construction Pte Ltd, has bagged the design and construction works contract for the Defu station and tunnels by the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) worth S$467 million (RM1.45 billion).

As such, the research house reiterated its ‘Add’ call given the attractive risk-reward with an unchanged target price of RM3.88.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research said it expected the project to deliver positive results to Gamuda’s revenue and earnings in FY2022 while shedding some light into its earnings visibility moving forward.

“We remain positive that this project win will get the ball rolling for the group’s job replenishment prospects this year,” it said.

