Rubberex posts record RM185.6m net profit for FY2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd posted a record high net profit of RM185.6 million in financial year 2021 (FY2021) from RM131.18 million a year before, boosted by additional capacity and higher glove average selling prices (ASPs)

Concurrently, revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 hit a historic high of RM510.99 million versus RM415.15 million previously.

Group managing director Khoo Chin Leng said in a statement today that the group’s latest expansion was reflected in 2021’s performance, when 1.5 billion pieces of new capacity came onstream fortuitously at the beginning of the year.

However, net profit for the fourth quarter shrank to RM9.15 million from RM59.44 million, on the back of a lower revenue of RM64.24 million compared to RM151.59 million previously.

He said the performance of the quarter was dragged by lower sales volume, continual easing of ASP, lower capacity utilisation as well as slower incoming orders.

“While the enlarged glove capacities contributed by existing and new entrants in the market have also caused ASPs to slide, most notably in recent months, the group remains focused on its nitrile disposable gloves division,” he said.

Khoo said the group’s capacity utilisation would improve towards the second half of the year.

“Management expects glove demand to pick up and stabilise as we advance towards the endemic phase of Covid-19,’’ he noted. — Bernama