Leong Hup posts lower net profit in FY2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Leong Hup International Bhd posted a lower net profit of RM85.40 million in the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (FY2021) from RM113.14 million in FY2020, weighed down by the rise in raw material costs which outpaced the increase in the average selling price (ASP) of livestock feed.

Despite the challenging year, the integrated poultry, eggs and livestock feed producer concluded FY2021 on a firm note with a record revenue of RM7.15 billion, an increase of 18.4 per cent from RM6.04 billion in the previous year.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 (Q4 FY2021), its net profit shrank to RM37.99 million versus RM52.55 million in the same period in FY2020, while revenue widened to RM1.81 billion from RM1.61 billion previously.

“Profit after tax and minority interests (PATAMI) stood at RM37.99 million in Q4 FY2021, down 27.7 per cent from RM52.56 million in Q4 FY2020, due to elevated input cost of feed, which affected the group’s livestock and poultry related products segment, despite the increase in the ASP of poultry products during the quarter under review,” it said in a statement today.

On a geographical segmentation review, Leong Hup said Malaysia was the largest contributing segment of the group accounting for RM542.30 million or 29.9 per cent of total revenue in Q4 FY2021, followed by Indonesia (RM523.05; 28.8 per cent), Vietnam (RM476.11 million; 26.2 per cent), Singapore (RM209.55 million; 11.6 per cent) and Philippines (RM63.08 million; 3.5 per cent).

Moving forward, executive director and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Lau Tuang Nguang said the company looked forward to better results ahead as the improved economic environment, driven by pent-up demand, would pave the way for a more robust increase in consumption.

“Entering into 2022 and amid the current threat of the Omicron variant, we observe that the region is rebuilding itself from the pandemic as society learns to coexist with Covid-19 in the ‘new normal’.

“Against this improving economic backdrop, we are proceeding with several key strategic initiatives such as the expansion of our aquatic feed products, as well as continued integration of our ‘Farm-to-Plate’ business to build resilience and to position the group to capture potential upside in the recovery narrative of our operating markets,” he said.

No dividend was declared in the current quarter under review. — Bernama