AAX cargo, charter flight revenue to grow, boosted by passenger flight revenue

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― AirAsia X Bhd’s (AAX) cargo and charter flight revenue is expected to continue growing as more aircraft are brought back into service, boosted by passenger flight revenue once international markets reopen.

Public Investment Bank said AAX's latest announcement on fixed issue price for its one-for-one rights issue and special issue at 28 sen per share also allow the group to jump start its refreshed operations a lot further.

“We still view this development positively as it will also mean less dilution for existing shareholders as the previous plan was a nine-for-five exercise at an indicative 40 sen per share,” it said in a note today.

The long-haul budget airline yesterday fixed the price for its rights issue at 28 sen to raise up to RM116 million for its working capital requirements.

The brokeage said the AAX management was also in the midst of discussions with lessors to lease four additional planes for the preparation of scheduled passenger flights.

Äs such, it kept the earnings forecast unchanged, with the lower amount raised not expected to materially affect its hybrid cargo-passenger business model.

“Our target price is also unchanged at RM1.30 and reiterate our 'outperform' call on AAX,” it added.

At 11.25am today, AAX shares fell three sen to 57 sen, with 519,600 shares changing hands. ― Bernama