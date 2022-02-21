Pharmaniaga eyes new markets in Asean, Europe

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Pharmaniaga Bhd is eyeing new markets in Asean as well as Europe to boost its presence abroad.

Group managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said the company is finalising collaborations with partners in Thailand at the end of this month and looking to conclude deals with parties in Philippines by the first half of 2022.

Pharmaniaga has also submitted product registration applications in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and European countries such as Portugal.

“The population in Asean has reached 700 million and let’s say if we can secure five per cent of the total population of the region, that is equivalent to 35 million people.

‘‘We are working hard to enter these new markets in two to three years. Hence, we have identified good partners to distribute our products,’’ he told reporters during Pharmaniaga’s virtual fourth quarter financial results media briefing today.

He said Pharmaniaga is also looking at mergers and acquisitions to support its future growth. — Bernama