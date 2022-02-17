Britain sees record investment in £10b cyber sector

According to government data, British cyber security firms raised more than £1 billion (RM5.7 billion) in 84 deals last year, as foreign investors tapped into growth in capabilities such as network security and threat monitoring. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 17 ― British cyber security firms raised more than £1 billion (RM5.7 billion) in 84 deals last year, as foreign investors tapped into growth in capabilities such as network security and threat monitoring, government data showed today.

Companies that received new investment included Bristol-based Immersive Labs, which raised £53.5 million, and London-headquartered Tessian, which secured more than £52 million, the government said in its Annual Cyber Sector Report.

Employment across the industry rose 13 per cent, with more than 6,000 new jobs created, to bring the total number of people working in cyber in Britain to 52,700, the report said. ― Reuters