Muhibbah Engineering secures RM50m orders from Siemens Energy

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd’s (MEB) wholly-owned unit Citech Energy Recovery Solutions UK (Ltd) has secured combined orders worth RM50.3 million from Siemens Energy (Sweden) and Siemens Energy (Houston).

The company said the contracts secured were for waste heat recovery units, both to be delivered by the fourth quarter this year.

“The contracts are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of MEB for the financial year ended December 31, 2022,” it said in a stock exchange filing to Bursa Malaysia.

The contracts do not have any impact on the share capital and shareholding structure of MEB, it said.

Shares of MEB were flat today at 60 sen with 417,500 shares transacted. — Bernama