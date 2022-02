Indian shipbuilder accused of record US$3b bank fraud

People wait to deposit and withdraw their money outside an ICICI Bank ATM in Rajkot, November 8, 2016. Private lender ICICI Bank was ABG’s biggest victim, losing more than US$900 million. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MUMBAI, Feb 14 — A shipbuilding company has been accused of defrauding India’s largest state-run bank and 27 other financial institutions of over US$3 billion (RM12 billion), the country’s top investigative agency said, in what would be its biggest-ever bank fraud.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — India’s federal investigative agency — said in a statement that ABG Shipyard had duped 28 banks out of 228.42 billion rupees (RM12 billion).

The alleged theft by the Gujarat-based shipbuilder surpasses the US$2 billion jeweller Nirav Modi was accused of cheating Indian banks out of in 2018, so far, the country’s largest known bank fraud.

Private lender ICICI Bank was ABG’s biggest victim, losing more than US$900 million, according to a forensic audit by Ernst & Young released at the weekend by the State Bank of India, another of its lenders.

State-run IDBI Bank — owned by IPO-bound insurer LIC — was next with nearly US$500 million, the document said, followed by the State Bank of India (SBI) itself — the country’s biggest state-owned lender — on almost US$400 million.

In all, the Indian taxpayer lost US$2 billion to the scheme, according to the audit report figures.

The CBI said the company diverted and misappropriated funds between 2012 and 2017 — even as its lenders worked to resuscitate the ailing firm and save it from liquidation.

The SBI filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard, its overseas subsidiary, five company directors and “unknown public servant(s) & private person(s)”.

The CBI raided 13 locations including company offices and the directors’ homes on Saturday, it said, “which led to recovery of incriminating documents”, and further investigation is ongoing.

ABG Shipyard first defaulted on loan payments in 2013 and was named as one of India’s 12 biggest defaulters when the country introduced its first bankruptcy law in 2016.

The firm was finally ordered liquidated three years later, but four separate auctions failed to find buyers for its assets and it has been trying to sell them privately for the last two years. — AFP