AirAsia X secures space utilisation for one third of A330-300 fleet

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — AirAsia X (AAX) has secured full belly space utilisation for one third of its wide body A330-300 fleet for an initial period of one year.

In a statement today, Airasia said Teleport, the logistics venture of Capital A would use the additional capacity from AAX to fulfil its robust customer requirements, both intra and across the whole of Asia Pacific.

“This is the second major announcement in as many weeks for the newly restructured AAX seeking to significantly boost its regional presence as a viable long-term partner to some of the biggest global freight forwarders,” it said.

AAX chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said the company was also in discussions with several other major global clients that have air cargo requirements, particularly to where it has established bases and flying rights.

“For the foreseeable future, cargo revenue will underpin our route strategy and passenger revenue, for the first time, will be ancillary,” he said

Chief operating officer (COO) Captain Suresh Kumar Bangah said AAX intends to add a further one plane a month to full service from now and hopes to have full fleet operational by the end of the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Teleport COO Adrian Loretz said that in addition to the dedicated 737-800 freighter, the added A330 aircraft from AAX provides more capacity access for customers to serve the demand in the region while operating from our main hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

“In 2022, we are looking at strengthening our fleet and adding more prime destinations into our scheduled network with extensive coverage in Southeast Asia and beyond, coupled with the wide coverage and high frequency from our existing AirAsia passenger flights' capacity,” he said. — Bernama



