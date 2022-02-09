Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on Toyota earnings

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.80 per cent, or 218.17 points, at 27,502.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.69 per cent, or 13.40 points, to 1,947.46. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 9 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today extending US gains, as the market's focus shifted to Toyota's third-quarter earnings due later in the day and US inflation data this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.80 per cent, or 218.17 points, at 27,502.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.69 per cent, or 13.40 points, to 1,947.46.

After a tailwind from the rebound of Wall Street shares following a batch of mostly solid earnings, the Japanese market's “focus is now on Toyota's earnings,” later in the trading day, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Market participants are also awaiting the US consumer price index due tomorrow, which is making investors cautious about active trading, analysts added.

The dollar fetched ¥115.47 (RM4.18) in early trade, against ¥115.53 in New York late yesterday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was up 1.17 per cent at ¥5,364 after the investment giant said its plan to sell Arm to Nvidia was scrapped and that it is mulling listing Arm in the United States.

Nissan rallied 3.09 per cent to ¥611.3 after it hiked its annual net profit forecast again on strong interim results.

Toyota was up 1.39 per cent at ¥2,328 and Honda was up 1.00 per cent at ¥3,443 ahead of their earnings reports due later in the day.

Toshiba slipped 0.62 per cent to ¥4,686 after the rating agency S&P said its ratings on the tech conglomerate “may come under heavy pressure if the company's revised reorganisation plan fails to win shareholder support.”

Earlier this week, the conglomerate announced plans to split into two, revising an earlier proposal to spin off two segments. ― AFP