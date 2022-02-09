London stocks rise on upbeat earnings from GSK, Barratt

A man takes part in a demonstration at the London stock exchange during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain April 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 9 — UK shares were boosted today by upbeat earnings and forecasts from drugmaker GSK and homebuilder Barratt, and positive sentiment also spilled over from a Wall Street rally overnight.

GSK rose 0.6 per cent after beating quarterly forecasts in its first earnings report since rejecting Unilever’s bid for its consumer arm.

Barratt Developments Plc added 2.6 per cent as it expects to build 250 more homes than its previous annual forecast, which would also cross pre-pandemic levels, easing concerns about demand in UK’s housing market.

“Barratt is certainly making hay while the sun shines as first timers rush to get onto the ladder and other buyers trade up for bigger homes,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index added 0.8 per cent, taking cues from a rally on Wall Street yesterday.

The midcap index jumped 1.7 per cent, boosted by a 4.4 per cent surge in shares of Weir Group after Goldman Sachs upgraded the engineering firm to “buy” from “neutral”.

Value-oriented sectors including miners, energy and banking firms that were battered during the pandemic have been picked up by investors recently, allowing the FTSE 100 index to outperform the wider European STOXX 600 index so far this year.

“The UK market has benefited from the dominance of commodity stocks that are high in demand, and when other developed economies are worrying about a slowdown in growth, FTSE 100 has been maintaining a firm ground,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

“In the present scenario, the London market is underweight and hence is in a position to attract high valuation.”

Smurfit Kappa gained 2.4 per cent after posting record earnings in 2021 and expects to increase prices further this year.

Vodafone rose 0.8 per cent after a spokesperson from French telecoms group Iliad said yesterday it made an offer to buy 100 per cent of Vodafone Italia. — Reuters