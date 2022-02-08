Data complaint filed over Telenor Myanmar sale

Telenor’s logo is seen in central Belgrade March 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

YANGON, Feb 8 — The proposed sale of Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor’s Myanmar subsidiary could put sensitive personal data of millions of customers into the hands of the junta, according to a complaint filed today.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a coup last year sparked huge protests and a bloody military crackdown on dissent.

Telenor announced in July that it planned to sell its subsidiary Telenor Myanmar and later cited junta demands that it install monitoring equipment on the network as a reason for leaving the country.

A proposed sale to Lebanese financial company M1 Group and a consortium headed by a figure close to the ruling junta has been approved by the military, according to local media reports.

But a Myanmar citizen has filed a complaint with Norway’s Data Protection Authority, arguing the sale would result in a “dangerous transfer of control over sensitive user data” of more than 18 million Telenor customers.

Any sale would breach EU privacy rules, the complaint argues, asking the body to investigate and ensure any sale would not infringe the data rights of those affected.

The complaint claims customers’ names, addresses, phone numbers, national registration card details, messages and call histories are held by Telenor.

Activist groups say any new owner could comply with future requests from the junta to provide cellphone data.

Telenor — part-owned by the Norwegian government — has had a commercial presence in Myanmar since 2014.

In July, 474 civil society groups in the country called Telenor’s decision to pull out irresponsible, saying it had not sufficiently considered the impact of the move on human rights.

More than 1,500 people have been killed by security forces and over 11,000 arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group. — AFP