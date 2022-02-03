Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

People cross a road near an electronic quotation board displaying closing numbers of the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, January 27, 2022. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Feb 3 — Tokyo stocks closed lower today as investors locked in profits after four days of rallies partly fuelled by positive earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.06 per cent, or 292.29 points, to end at 27,241.31 while the broader Topix index closed down 0.86 per cent, or 16.64 points, at 1,919.92.

The dollar fetched ¥114.50 (RM4.18), against ¥114.42 yesterday in New York.

Market players “locked in gains after a four-day winning streak even though some brisk Japanese corporate earnings reports have been announced” in the past few days, Ichiro Asai, senior strategist of Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

Investors are increasingly cautious ahead of key US payrolls data later this week, which “may show a month-on-month decline” in the headline figure of payrolls, Resona Bank said in a note.

Also weighing on market sentiment was a sharp sell-off of shares in Facebook operator Meta Platforms in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

Meta issued weaker-than-expected corporate results, a negative factor for investor sentiment, analysts said.

A wide range of shares suffered falls in Tokyo. Nintendo, which will release its earnings later today, fell 2.75 per cent to ¥56,150.

Sony Group, which upgraded its annual forecasts yesterday, dropped 6.08 per cent to ¥12,585.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo fast-fashion brand, dropped 2.39 per cent to ¥62,850. — AFP