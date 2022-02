An electronic quotation board displays closing numbers of the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, January 27, 2022. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Feb 3 — Tokyo stocks opened lower today as investors’ worries grew over the intensifying crisis in Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.88 per cent or 242.42 points at 27,291.18, while the broader Topix index fell 0.47 per cent or 9.19 points at 1,927.37. — AFP