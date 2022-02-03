Kenanga Research: Macro factors may trigger uncertainty for banking sector

Maintaining its ‘neutral’ call on the sector, Kenanga Research advocates selective positioning with its top picks such as Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd, which has fundamentals comparable to its larger cap peers, as well as RHB Bank Bhd, which may see a sentiment boost from its participation in the ongoing digital banking bid. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Macro factors could still trigger uncertainty for the banking sector moving forward as overall sentiment appears soft in the near term, despite being an almost immediate beneficiary of the economic recovery.

Further, the one-off implementation of 2022’s prosperity tax makes a dent in the overall earnings growth and dividend rewards to investors for the immediate year, Kenanga Research said in a research note today.

Maintaining its “neutral” call on the sector, Kenanga Research advocates selective positioning with its top picks such as Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd, which has fundamentals comparable to its larger cap peers, as well as RHB Bank Bhd, which may see a sentiment boost from its participation in the ongoing digital banking bid.

Maybank Investment Bank, in a separate note, maintains its “positive” outlook on the sector, with higher 2022 industry loan growth forecast of 4.9 per cent from 4.0 per cent amid expectations of faster economic growth.

“Industry loan growth ended the year 2021 above expectations, expanding 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) against our forecast of 3.8 per cent, as momentum gathered pace in the last two months of the year following the end of the lockdowns,” it said.

Meanwhile, RHB Research maintains its “overweight” stance on the sector, as the December banking system data continued to indicate a recovery trajectory.

“Loan demand from both household and non-household segments continues to be robust at elevated levels, while asset quality remains resilient.

“We see upside risk to our projected 5.2 per cent rise in 2022 system loans, given the broad base recovery in loan demand. The prospects of tightening in monetary policy should bring upside to banks’ earnings,” it said. ― Bernama