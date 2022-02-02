Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US rallies

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.84 per cent or 226.75 points at 27,305.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.75 per cent or 14.14 points at 1,910.20. ― Reuters pi

TOKYO, Feb 2 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today tracking gains on Wall Street, with investors focused on earnings reports by major companies including Sony due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.84 per cent or 226.75 points at 27,305.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.75 per cent or 14.14 points at 1,910.20.

“The Japanese market is seen starting with gains following rallies in US shares,” senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Risk-averse sentiment is receding thanks to “brisk earnings by companies both in Japan and in the US,” Okasan Online Securities said, adding profit-taking sell orders could still cap the upper limit of the market.

The dollar fetched ¥114.71 (RM4.18) in early Asian trade, against ¥114.67 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, Sony was up 2.66 per cent at ¥13,095 ahead of its earnings report due after the market close.

Panasonic was up 0.99 per cent at ¥1,269, Hitachi was up 1.96 per cent at ¥5,916 and Japan Airlines (JAL) was up 1.70 per cent at ¥2,210, ahead of their earnings reports due after the market close.

JAL's rival ANA Holding rallied 3.78 per cent to ¥2,496.5 after the company reported a better-than-expected third quarter operating profit, even as it booked a net loss of ¥102.8 billion for the nine months to December. ― AFP