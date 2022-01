Ryanair's net losses stood at €96 million, a third of the figure for the same period in 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 31 — Ryanair slashed its losses sharply in the third quarter of 2021, despite the Omicron variant cutting into the normally heavy end of year travel season, the low-cost airline said today.

Net losses stood at €96 million (RM448.3 million), a third of the figure for the same period in 2020. — AFP