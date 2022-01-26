PKNS aims to achieve RM1.18b in sales this year, says CEO

A view of one of PKNS’ housing development in Bernam Jaya July 21, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Jan 26 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) aims to achieve a total of RM1.18 billion sales this year, including RM584 million sales for residential homes, backed by better prospects in 2022 and improving marketing strategies.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas said this would surpass the RM905 million sales recorded last year.

“For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2021, PKNS recorded a total of approximately RM905 million in sales against the backdrop of the pandemic and challenging market conditions,” he said at the corporation’s 2022 outlook briefing here today.

He said PKNS is set to develop 12 new projects valued at an estimated RM690 million in gross development value (GDV) this year and are expected to be completed within two to three years.

Mahmud said the 12 projects are located in Kota Puteri (four projects), Bernam Jaya (three projects), Shah Alam (two projects) and one project each in Antara Gapi, Bangi dan Selangor Cyber Valley.

He said the project comprised of a mix of affordable, mid-range to high-end residential developments with prices starting from RM400,000 for high-rise units and RM550,000 for landed houses.

Mahmud said with a landbank size of 2,416.79 hectares as at Jan 21 this year, PKNS saw the opportunity for growth with the right mix of developments to match emerging market demands.

“The composition of PKNS’ landbank represents 44 per cent commercial, 13 per cent residential and 43 per cent mix developments with the largest parcels strategically around economic gateways in Klang, Bernama Jaya and Hulu Langat,” he added. — Bernama