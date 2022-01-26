AT&T quarterly revenue beats estimates on strong wireless and streaming demand

The AT&T logo is pictured by its store in Carlsbad, California. AT&T Inc announced Aug 27, 2014 that it would be merging its wireless and business divisions into a single unit. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 26 — AT&T Inc beat market estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, bolstered by strong growth from Warner Media and its streaming platform HBO Max as consumers chose to remain indoors amid a surge in the coronavirus pandemic cases.

The pandemic-triggered shift to working, studying and playing online has sustained a strong demand for AT&T’s wireless services while a larger shift to streaming platforms for entertainment has helped the company rake in more customers for HBO Max during the quarter.

Revenue at Warner Media, which houses HBO and HBO Max streaming service, rose 15.4 per cent to US$9.9 billion (RM41.5 billion) in the quarter, helping offset some weakness at wireless services, as the company added lesser than expected subscribers who pay a monthly bill.

The company only added 884,000 net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill during the fourth quarter, falling short of FactSet estimates of 906,500 new subscribers.

Rival carrier Verizon, which added 558,000 subscribers in its latest quarter, beat estimates.

Premium TV channel HBO and streaming service HBO Max had steady growth as they added 4.4 million subscribers during the quarter, drawing viewers with releases such as Dune, The Matrix and the newest season of Succession in the quarter.

Total consolidated revenue was US$41.0 billion in the quarter ended December 31, beating analysts’ estimates of US$40.44 billion, according to Refinitiv Data.

AT&T’s fourth-quarter net income swung to a profit of US$5.0 billion, or US$0.69 per share, from a loss of US$13.9 billion, or US$1.95 per share, last year.

Including WarnerMedia and Xandr, AT&T now expects 2022 revenue growth in low-single-digits range.

The company said it expects annual adjusted earnings to be between US$3.10 and US$3.15 per share in 2022, falling short of analysts’ average estimate of US$3.21.

AT&T is facing fierce competition from rivals Verizon and T-Mobile US amid nationwide deployment of their 5G technology. The company also forecast 2022 capital expenditure in the US$20 billion range. — Reuters