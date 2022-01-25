Verizon beats quarterly subscriber addition estimates, expects strong 2022

The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York October 13, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 25 — Verizon Communications Inc said today it added more-than-expected wireless subscribers that pay a monthly bill in the fourth quarter and expects a strong year ahead helped by increased adoption of 5G services.

Verizon has been aggressively expanding its 5G services, exceeding its year-end target for high-bandwidth 5G network nationwide even as the telecom operator sees a delay in deployment of its lower-frequency spectrum impacting flights.

The telecom giant said a third of consumer wireless phone users now possess a 5G-capable device.

The company added 558,000 subscribers in the quarter, above the average estimate of 546,400 from research firm FactSet.

Analysts and investors closely watch the number of new customers who pay a recurring monthly bill, as they are very valuable to the carriers. Verizon’s shares were up 0.6 per cent, among the top gainers on S&P 100 index that are trading before the bell.

For 2022, Verizon expects adjusted EPS of US$5.40 to US$5.55(RM22 to RM23), above analysts’ estimates of US$5.39. The company forecasts wireless service revenue to grow between 9 per cent and 10 per cent in the year.

The company’s total operating revenue was US$34.1 billion in the quarter ended December 31, excluding the sale of Verizon Media, compared with estimates of US$34.01 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

While wireless service revenue increased, Verizon noted revenue from legacy wireline products slowed down.

Net income was US$4.7 billion, up marginally from a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned US$1.31 per share, beating estimates of US$1.28. — Reuters