Halliburton revenue surges on rising oil prices

Halliburton said today it posted better-than-expected quarterly and annual revenue, buoyed by the soaring price of crude which is driving increased demand for its services to oil and gas operators. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Jan 24 — US oilfield giant Halliburton said today it posted better-than-expected quarterly and annual revenue, buoyed by the soaring price of crude which is driving increased demand for its services to oil and gas operators.

The company reported revenue of US$4.3 billion (RM18 billion) from September to December, besting the US$4.1 billion predicted by the market. For the full year 2021, Halliburton revenue reached US$15.3 billion, compared with estimates of US$15.1 billion.

The price of WTI crude, listed in New York, climbed 55 per cent in 2021 and continued to skyrocket in January 2022 amid strong demand with economies recovering and global supply still limited.

The situation has led US producers to ramp up drilling activities. According to oil services company Baker Hughes, a Halliburton rival, 604 drilling sites were active in the United States as of January 21 — up 60 per cent from a year earlier.

Quarterly profit reached US$320 million, Halliburton said in a statement. Earnings per share, excluding special items, were 36 cents, slightly better than the 34 cents forecast, while earnings for the year reached US$1.08. — AFP