Tokyo stocks close lower with BoJ comments in focus

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.27 per cent or 76.27 points at 28,257.25, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.42 per cent or 8.33 points at 1,978.38. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Jan 18 ― Tokyo stocks closed lower today as investors awaited a press conference by the Bank of Japan's governor after the central bank revised up inflation forecasts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.27 per cent or 76.27 points at 28,257.25, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.42 per cent or 8.33 points at 1,978.38.

“After the Bank of Japan announced it was keeping its monetary policy unchanged, the focus is on how to interpret the Bank's revision of inflation forecasts,” Mutsumi Kanamori, a strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

During late morning Tokyo trade, Japan's central bank said it had revised up its inflation forecast and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty.

Investors were awaiting bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda's press conference after the market close “to confirm the Bank of Japan's mid- to long-term policy” as pressure to fight inflation in other developed economies grows, she added.

The situation in Japan is different, as even the revised inflation estimates still fall well below the bank's long-held two per cent target.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Shionogi was down 1.23 per cent at ¥7,388 (RM269) despite a report the drugmaker has entered into the final phase of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine it is developing.

Panasonic was down 0.72 per cent at ¥1,318.5 and investment giant SoftBank Group was off 0.40 per cent at ¥5,508.

But Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing rallied 2.37 per cent to ¥66,640, and industrial robot maker Fanuc was up 0.52 per cent at ¥23,020.

The dollar fetched ¥114.83 in Asian trade, against ¥114.58 late yesterday in London. ― AFP