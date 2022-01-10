Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reports record results for 2021 amidst Covid-19

File picture of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith. — Picture courtesy of Rolls-Royce

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — It was a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars with the luxury car maker reporting record results for 2021, the highest in the marque’s 117-year history despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company delivered 5,586 cars to clients, up by 49 per cent against the same period in 2020, setting all-time records in most regions, including Greater China, the Americas, Asia Pacific and in multiple countries.

Chief executive officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös told a virtual press conference held at its Goodwood plant today that the luxury business is “booming”. The plant in West Sussex, Britain serves as company’s headquarters, design, manufacturing and assembly centre.

“It is very much due to Covid-19 that the entire luxury business is, I would call it, booming worldwide and (there are) many reasons why,” he said.

“People couldn’t travel a lot. They couldn’t invest a lot into what I would call luxury services all over the world.

“For that reason, there is quite a lot of money accumulated worldwide, which was spent on luxury goods. People were dying from Covid-19 and that made them think that life can be short and you better live now (rather) than postpone it to later days.

“That has helped quite massively (with many) investing into what I would call the nice lovely things in the world. This is luxury goods obviously, and that had helped Rolls-Royce,” he said when responding to questions.

Müller-Ötvös said demand for all models across the range has been extremely strong, particularly for Ghost and Cullinan models. This has ensured that order books remain full well into the third quarter of 2022.

Growth was driven principally by Ghost, with demand surging further following the launch of Black Badge Ghost in October 2021.

Rolls-Royce, in 2021, also announced its first all-electric car, Spectre.

Müller-Ötvös said the extraordinary undertaking of bringing Spectre to the market by the fourth quarter of 2023 has now begun and that the most punishing testing protocol ever conceived for a Rolls‑Royce is underway.

“This 2.5‑million-kilometre journey, which extends to all four corners of the world, will stimulate more than 400 years of use for a Rolls‑Royce,” he said.

While preparations are made for the marque’s all-electric future, Rolls-Royce continues to meet the surge in demand for its current portfolio through a flexible manufacturing process at Goodwood and around the world.

The plant is currently running at near-maximum capacity on two shifts.

Müller-Ötvös said Rolls-Royce will continue to invest in its plant to get it ready for the age of electric vehicles and in future talent. It will have a record 37 new apprentices in September 2022.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group. It is a separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the aircraft engine and propulsion systems maker.

Over 2,000 skilled men and women are employed at its Goodwood plant, the only place in the world where the company’s super-luxury motor cars are hand-built.

On whether Rolls-Royce will report another set of record results in 2022, Müller-Ötvös said: “Currently, we are seeing quite strong global demand.

“You would take delivery for a new Rolls-Royce in a year from now if you order tomorrow, and for that reason, I’m quite optimistic about this year. I can’t talk figures but I would foresee let’s say, a small growth number percentage-wise for this year.”

In the longer term, he would take a more conservative stand.

“It’s very hard to predict what is going to happen; how long that trend will continue. But people are pretty affluent and will spend on luxury goods.

“When we talk to colleagues from other branches, we all foresee that the market for the next two to three years at least should be okay, (barring any) major economic turmoil worldwide.” — Bernama