Online trading firm Plus500 expects annual profit to top market view

In this photo illustration, a Plus500 logo seen displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background. — Omar Marques/Sopa Images/Sipa USA pic via Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — Plus500 said today it expects its annual profit to exceed market expectations even as the online trading platform reported a slower fourth-quarter growth as compared with the previous quarter on weak customer trading performance.

Trading platforms have benefited ever since the pandemic took hold as more people traded online and market volatility increased in 2020.

Plus500, which lets investors trade on complex financial instruments such as contracts for difference through its website and mobile app, expects to deliver a core profit of US$387 million (RM1.6 billion) for the year ended December 31, versus an annual core profit of US$515.9 million reported in 2020.

The London-listed company said its annual revenue came in about US$718 million in the year ended December 31, as compared with US$872 million for the same period in 2020, with a 24 per cent fall in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus the prior quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to report an annual revenue of US$655.2 million and a core profit of US$338.7 million, according to a company-complied market consensus data.

Shares gained 3 per cent in early trade on Monday.

The Israel-based company said it is expecting customer trading performance to be broadly neutral over time, as its customer trading in the fourth quarter was negative. — Reuters