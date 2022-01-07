Report: Indonesia minister says ‘emergency over’ on coal supply crunch

Coal barges are pictured as they queue to be pulled along Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province August 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Jan 7 ― Indonesia's power emergency which has triggered a coal export ban is over but the government will still continue to discuss policies in this area on Friday, a senior cabinet minister told local media.

The world's biggest thermal coal exporter suspended coal exports starting January 1 after Indonesia's state power utility reported dangerously low inventory levels of coal that could lead to widespread power outages.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan, after meeting with coal miners and other authorities late yesterday told local media discussions will be continued on Friday with a decision expected on the same day.

“The discussions were split into two, the (coal supply) fulfillment now and a permanent solution. For now the emergency is over,” Luhut said, according to CNBC Indonesia.

His ministry will review the “formula” for the so-called domestic market obligation and must come to a decision during a meeting today, he said.

“At the same time a new formula was proposed and the team will review that (on Friday) at 2pm and there must be a decision,” he was cited as saying.

Officials at his ministry declined to comment on details of the meeting.

The so-called domestic market obligation (DMO) currently requires miners to sell 25 per cent of production to the local market at a maximum price of US$70 (RM294.50) for power generators. ― Reuters