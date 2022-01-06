US trade deficit widens sharply on record high goods imports

Containers are seen on a shipping dock, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in the Port of Los Angeles, California, US, April 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 — The US trade deficit widened sharply in November as goods imports surged to a record high, suggesting that trade likely remained a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said today that the trade gap jumped 19.4 per cent to US$80.2 billion (RM337 billion) in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a US$77.1 billion deficit.

Goods imports soared 5.1 per cent to an all-time high US$254.9 billion, likely as congestion at ports eased. Overall imports increased 4.6 per cent to US$304.4 billion.

The broad rise in imports was led by industrial supplies and materials. Consumer goods also increased strongly as did imports of motor vehicles, parts and engines.

Goods exports fell 1.8 per cent to US$155.9 billion. They were pulled down by decreases in capital goods as well as industrial supplies and materials. But exports of services rose, lifted by travel and transport. Overall, exports increased 0.2 per cent to US$224.2 billion in November.

The trade deficit has been a drag on GDP growth for five straight quarters. Fourth-quarter GDP growth estimates are as high as a 7.4 per cent annualised rate. The economy grew at a 2.3 per cent pace in the third quarter. — Reuters