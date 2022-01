Revenue from the canal in 2021 was hit by a six-day disruption when the container ship Ever Given got stuck in the canal in March.— Reuters pic

CAIRO, Jan 3 — The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Arabiya TV today that the 6 per cent increase in canal fees from February will boost annual revenue by US$400 million (RM1.7 billion).

Revenue from the canal in 2021 was hit by a six-day disruption when the container ship Ever Given got stuck in the canal in March, halting traffic in both directions. — Reuters