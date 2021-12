Public Mutual declares distributions of RM164m for 23 funds

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Public Mutual, has declared distributions amounting to more than RM164 million for 23 funds as at Dec 31, 2021.

The unit trust manager said PB Aiman Sukuk Fund declares the highest gross distribution, at 4.00 sen per unit, followed by Public Strategic Bond Fund and Public Islamic Strategic Bond Fund which declares 3.10 sen per unit each.

Gross distributions of 2.00 sen per unit each have also been declared for PB Asia Pacific Enterprises Fund, Public Islamic Enhanced Bond Fund and Public Savings Fund, it said in a statement.

Public Mutual also announced a distribution of 1.59 sen per unit for Public Wholesale Vietnam Equity Fund; 1.50 sen per unit for Public e-Islamic Sustainable Millennial Fund and 1.20 sen per unit for PB Mixed Asset Conservative Fund.

Meanwhile, it also declared a distribution of 0.75 sen per unit for PB Balanced Sequel Fund; 0.50 sen per unit for Public Islamic Growth & Income Fund; 0.25 sen per unit for PB Growth Sequel Fund and 0.15 sen per unit for Public Islamic Savings Fund.

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 170 funds under its management. It is also an approved Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds.

As of end-November 2021, the fund size managed by the company amounted to RM104 billion. — Bernama