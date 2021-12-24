Russia fines Google 7.2b roubles over banned content

An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Dec 24 — A Moscow court slapped Google with an unprecedented hefty fine today for repeatedly failing to remove illegal content as Russian authorities pile pressure on foreign tech giants.

The US firm was fined 7.2 billion roubles, (RM411 million), the court’s press service said on Telegram.

Russia has recently heaped fines on the world’s biggest tech companies, accusing them of not moderating their content properly and interfering in the country’s affairs.

However, the fines that Meta (Facebook), Twitter, Google and other foreign tech giants received stretched into the tens of millions of roubles, not billions.

Interfax news agency reported that the fine was calculated as a percentage of Google’s annual earnings.

Meta, which has a hearing in court later today on the same charges, has also been threatened with a revenue-based fine. — AFP