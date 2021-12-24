British, French stocks flat at open on Christmas Eve

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London August 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 24 — The London and Paris stock exchanges opened flat in subdued Christmas Eve trade today, with Frankfurt closed for the festive break.

The British capital’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was marginally higher at 7,376.47 points, while the Paris CAC 40 drifted 0.1 per cent lower to 7,099.26.

London and Paris are open for half-day sessions and will wrap up at 1230 GMT and 1300 GMT respectively.

Frankfurt’s DAX had gained 1.0 per cent yesterday to finish the week at 15,756.31 points.

Asian markets extended gains today after Wall Street concluded a strong holiday-shortened week, boosted by fading fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant and bright US economic data.

Studies indicating Omicron infections are less likely to result in hospitalisation have increased confidence that the pandemic will have less impact on the economy.

Sentiment has also been buoyed by US approval of drugs from Merck and Pfizer to add to a growing arsenal of weapons against Covid. — AFP