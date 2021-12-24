Asia markets climb as Covid fears recede

A panel displays the closing Hang Seng Index inside the Hong Kong Exchanges, on the day the stock exchange operator announces their annual results in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Dec 24 — Asian markets rose in thin trade today, extending their rally as fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant faded and further positive economic data from the United States cheered investors.

Studies indicating Omicron infections are less likely to result in hospitalisation and US approval of drugs from Merck and Pfizer to add to a growing arsenal of weapons against Covid have increased confidence that the pandemic will have less impact on the economy.

“Omicron is looking more like a short-term disruption to the economic outlook and not a destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” said OANDA’s Edward Moya.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended the last session before the holiday weekend at a fresh record following a raft of mostly decent US economic data.

Commerce Department data showed consumer spending climbed in November, though at a slower rate, and new home sales rose.

Jobless benefit claims held steady from the prior week and orders for big-ticket manufactured goods climbed, though mostly due to aircraft.

Inflation, however, posted the biggest increase in nearly four decades, illustrating the delicate balancing act the Federal Reserve faces between reining in inflationary pressures and keeping the economic recovery on track.

Omicron “will create some slowdowns in the economy, perhaps some slowdowns of production which could add to inflation pressures in the short term,” Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told Bloomberg Television, adding however that the economy would work its way through the situation.

The optimistic mood carried over to Asia, with most markets rising, although in quiet trade with several stock exchanges shut or on shortened hours ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Hong Kong rose 0.1 per cent while Singapore and Sydney added 0.4 per cent after half-day sessions. Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta also enjoyed gains while Shanghai was among the few losers, ending down 0.7 per cent and Tokyo closed marginally lower.

European markets were mixed, with London edging higher in opening trade while Paris slipped 0.1 per cent. Frankfurt was closed for the holiday weekend.

Key figures around 0815 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 28,782.59 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 per cent at 23,223.76 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 0.7 per cent at 3,618.05 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1334 from US$1.1337 late on Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3313 from US$1.3409

Euro/pound: UP at 84.51 pence from 84.46 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 114.39 yen from 114.40

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 per cent at US$76.50 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.4 per cent at US$73.79 per barrel

New York — Dow: UP 0.5 per cent at 35,950.56 (close)

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.1 per cent at 7,377.21 — AFP