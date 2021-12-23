Soothing Omicron news helps lift pound to one-month high

Sterling rose to a one-month high against the dollar today. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 23 — Sterling rose to a one-month high against the dollar today and firmed a quarter per cent to the euro, benefiting from a general improvement in risk sentiment triggered by soothing reports on the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

A three-dose course of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective against Omicron, the company said, citing data from an Oxford University study. Its findings match those from rivals Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which say a third shot of their vaccines works against Omicron.

Coming on top of reports that Omicron patients are less likely to need hospitalisation, the news raised hopes that governments may not need to expand activity curbs, allowing economies to recover.

UK businesses posted the weakest quarterly growth since the three months to April when lockdowns were in effect, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said.

On the positive side, Britain cut its Covid-19 self-isolation period to seven days from 10 days.

By 0900 GMT, the pound rose 0.2 per cent to the dollar at US$1.3380 (RM5.62), just off a one-month peak of US$1.33875 hit earlier. Against the euro, it firmed to the highest since end-November, rising 0.3 per cent to 84.53 pence.

Societe Generale analysts noted that revisions to third-quarter UK GDP, while disappointing, showed output now was less than 2 per cent below pre-pandemic level.

The real driver of sterling’s latest bout of strength is likely “short-covering after another failure to re-test US$1.32,” a level it approached on Wednesday, the analysts told clients.

More positive Omicron news may be needed to fuel further significant moves, they added.

The pound has risen 1.6 per cent to the dollar since December 15, just before a surprise Bank of England interest rate rise, but remains down 2 per cent on the year. — Reuters