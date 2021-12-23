European stock markets waver at open

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt January 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 23 — European equities wavered today in subdued opening deals, with many traders away for extended Christmas and New Year holidays.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dipped 0.1 per cent to 7,333.96 points compared with the closing level yesterday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index increased 0.1 per cent to 7,058.21 points and Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.2 per cent to 15,631.67.

Asian equities rose following Wall Street’s lead as concerns over inflation and Covid eased with upbeat US data despite the spread of the Omicron variant. — AFP