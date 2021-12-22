European stocks open on mixed note

Traders prepare before the opening of the German stock exchange in front of the empty DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt June 24, 2016. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Dec 22 — European equities opened mixed today, with London dampened by news of a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown in the third quarter.

The British capital’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dipped 0.1 per cent to 7,287.19 points, compared with yesterday’s close.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index increased 0.3 per cent to 6,983.27 points and Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.2 per cent to 15,481.33.

Most Asian markets rose today, extending a global rally after their latest sell-off as investors assess the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. — AFP