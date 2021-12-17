Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on BoJ

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.71 per cent or 205.44 points at 28,860.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.38 per cent or 7.75 points to 2,005.33. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 17 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today after a strong rally in the previous session and falls in US shares as investors awaited a Bank of Japan decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.71 per cent or 205.44 points at 28,860.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.38 per cent or 7.75 points to 2,005.33.

“Japanese shares are seen dominated by sell orders after falls on Wall Street, with investors keeping their eyes on a Bank of Japan policy decision even though no policy change is expected,” said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

The Japanese central bank will conclude a two-day policy meeting later today.

Falls in the US tech-rich Nasdaq index, which ended down 2.5 per cent, particularly weighed on the market, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥113.68 (RM4.20) in early Asian trade, against ¥113.67 in New York yesterday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toshiba was down 1.14 per cent at ¥4,687, after it laid out measures to improve corporate governance and relationships with shareholders.

Sony Group was down 1.71 per cent at ¥13,800 following reports that Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony for half a billion dollars.

Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 0.57 per cent at ¥3,157 after the company said it has submitted an approval request for Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine to the Japanese health ministry. ― AFP