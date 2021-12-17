Tokyo stocks close lower weighed by falls across Asia

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.79 per cent or 520.64 points at 28,545.68, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.42 per cent or 28.61 points to end at 1,984.47. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Dec 17 ― Tokyo stocks closed lower today over profit-taking following rallies in the previous session and weighed down by falls in other Asian bourses.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.79 per cent or 520.64 points at 28,545.68, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.42 per cent or 28.61 points to end at 1,984.47.

“Falls in Chinese and other Asian shares are worsening market sentiment, prompting profit-taking sell orders,” senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said.

Concluding a two-day meeting, the Bank of Japan decided to partially extend its special loan programme to support companies hit by the pandemic but decided to scale back other measures, while keeping its key monetary policy unchanged.

The latest central bank decision did not prompt a strong market reaction.

The dollar fetched ¥113.51 (RM4.21) in late Asian trade, against ¥113.67 in New York yesterday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toshiba closed down 1.88 percent at 4,652 yen, after it laid out measures to improve corporate governance and relationships with shareholders.

Sony Group ended down 1.35 per cent at ¥13,850 after its music division confirmed that Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony, a deal reportedly worth half a billion dollars.

Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 0.10 per cent at ¥3,142 after the company said it has submitted an approval request for Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine to the Japanese health ministry. ― AFP