Ryanair shares rise on final day of London listing

A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport, June 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 17 — Shares in Irish no-frills airline Ryanair rose today, on its final day of trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Ryanair had last month announced its intention to delist from the LSE due to high costs and falling trade volumes after Britain exited the European Union.

The Dublin-based airline saw its London share price gain 0.3 per cent to stand at 14.24 euros just after midday in the British capital.

The group’s London shares will be cancelled with effect from 0800 GMT on Monday.

Ryanair, whose primary listing is on the Euronext Dublin, had already hinted at the move at the start of November because of Brexit fallout.

On November 1, Ryanair had stated that “migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit”.

Britain formally exited the European Union at the start of the year, resulting in London losing its European share trading crown to Amsterdam during most of 2021. — AFP