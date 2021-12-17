European stocks waver at open after rate calls

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt June 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 17 — Europe’s stock markets wavered at the open today as dealers contemplated a raft of major monetary policy announcements.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 per cent to 7,278.85 points, one day after the Bank of England hiked its key interest rate to fight surging inflation.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index added 0.1 per cent to 7,011.27 points but Frankfurt’s DAX index fell 0.2 per cent to 15,608.16.

All three markets had rallied yesterday after the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank also laid out inflation-fighting plans. — AFP