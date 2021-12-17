Asian markets drop after rally as traders consider higher rates

A pedestrian wearing a face mask, as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, walks past an electronic stock market display showing movements of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong March 12, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Dec 17 — Asian equities mostly fell today, pulling back from the previous day’s rally as traders consider central bank plans to combat soaring inflation by ending the era of ultra-cheap cash, while also navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery.

With prices rising at their fastest pace in four decades, the Fed this week set itself on a much more hawkish path to get them under control by pledging to end its vast bond-buying programme by March and indicating a series of interest rate hikes that could run through 2023.

The news yesterday was met with a rally across US and Asian markets as investors welcomed an end to the some of the uncertainty that had hung over markets for months, and a Fed plan to rein in inflation.

OANDA’s Craig Erlam said a gauge of possible rate hikes “was towards the hawkish end of expectations, something investors welcomed with open arms”.

“It’s not often those two things have been said together since the global financial crisis. In fact, it may be a first. The last time the Fed raised rates, it faced strong criticism from some, most notably President Trump.

“This time, it’s not the possibility of inflation, rather the prospect of it rising out of control that’s prompting the move and clearly, investors fear inflation far more than modest tightening. As they should.”

A Bank of England rate hike on Thursday and the European Central Bank’s plan to taper its own financial support — but extending other help — were met with similar upbeat responses in Europe.

However, Wall Street’s three main indexes retreated yesterday as investors took stock of the new policy, with tech firms — which are more susceptible to higher borrowing costs — taking the brunt of the selling, sending the Nasdaq down more than two per cent.

And Asia followed.

Tokyo lost 1.8 per cent while Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta also dropped into the red. Sydney, Seoul and Taipei edged up.

“The cycle you are seeing here is really about a change in tone, a change in regime, the possibility of tighter policy next year, not just at the Fed, but globally,” Alicia Levine, of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, told Bloomberg Television.

Hong Kong and Shanghai lost more than one per cent, with selling amplified by a fresh US crackdown on China with sanctions and trade curbs over Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

Lawmakers voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the northwestern region over concerns of the prevalence of forced labour, while also hitting companies linked to surveillance there.

Rights groups say China has been honing new technologies in artificial intelligence and DNA tracking to keep tabs on Uyghurs.

The volley is the latest in a standoff between the superpowers that has left relations at their coldest in decades. Beijing hit back Friday, saying it was “strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes this”.

London’s equity market opened slightly higher but Paris and Frankfurt dipped.

Key figures around 0820 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.8 per cent at 28,545.68 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 23,192.63 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 3,632.36 (close)

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.1 per cent at 7,269.15

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 113.65 from 113.67 yen late yesterday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1320 from US$1.1330

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3315 from US$1.3324

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.01 pence from 85.04 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 per cent at US$71.88 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 per cent at US$74.64 per barrel

New York — Dow: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 35,897.64 (close) — AFP