US to award US$2.89b to airports under infrastructure law

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 — The US Federal Aviation Administration said today it will award US$2.89 billion (RM12 billion) to 3,075 airports under a new US$1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law last month.

Airports can use funds for runways, taxiways, safety, terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. The infrastructure law provides US$15 billion over five years and the FAA estimates there is a US$43.6 billion backlog in airport modernization and safety projects.

Atlanta’s International Airport will receive US$92.5 million, the most of any airport, while Los Angeles International will get US$79.3 million and Chicago O’Hare US$73.7 million.

During the pandemic, some airports were forced to put some projects on hold because of lower passenger volumes.

Airports have received about US$20 billion in emergency pandemic funding since March 2020 from Congress. San Francisco International Airport is set to receive US$49.35 million from the FAA for the current budget year. It will use the funds to completing the final phase of the Harvey Milk Terminal 1 – including the construction of a new check-in lobby, which was postponed due to COVID, and upgrading of the airport’s electrical power distribution infrastructure.

In total, San Francisco’s airport is set to receive about US$250 million over five years. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the funds will shorten lines at the terminal.

The infrastructure law has US$25 billion for aviation including US$15 billion nationwide in formula funding for airport development grants based on passengers. There is also a US$5-billion grant program nationally for airport terminal and landside improvements, and US$5 billion for FAA towers and facilities funding.

The FAA said airports can submit proposals for review in the coming weeks and it encourages airport “to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability.” — Reuters