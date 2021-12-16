US regulators unveil proposal to avert another Archegos

The US Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington June 24, 2011. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 16 — US securities officials proposed new rules on Wednesday to address some of the regulatory defects exposed by the collapse of hedge fund Archegos earlier this year.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced new disclosure requirements on security-based swaps.

The US regulator cited the role of some swap product in the 2008 financial crisis, as well as in the Archegos case, when major banks such as Credit Suisse and Japan’s Mizuho lost billions of dollars tied to Archegos.

Led by Bill Hwang, Archegos entered into transactions with several large banks that allowed for outsized bets with relatively little up-front cash.

However, the full picture was not clear from the outside. When Hwang’s bets went the wrong way, large banks quickly liquidated positions, resulting in big losses.

The rule would mandate that any investor or group who owns a security-based swap above a certain threshold to submit papers with the SEC through its public filing system.

“The filings will be publicly available,” the agency said. “Such transparency could provide relevant parties with advance notice that certain market participants are building large positions and could facilitate risk management and inform pricing of security-based swaps.”

The SEC’s action also would prohibit “fraudulent, deceptive, or manipulative conduct” connected to these transactions, the agency said in a news release.

The SEC is opening up the proposed rule for a 45-day public comment period. — AFP